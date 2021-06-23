Bitcoin Sees Its Sharpest Decline In Five Months, Falls Below $30,000

June 23, 2021 108

The very volatile and most popular digital currency Bitcoin has seen its steepest drop in five months, falling below the $30,000 mark with rising concern over the crackdown on the digital currency in China.

At about 12.30 GMT, bitcoin sank nine percent to as low as $29,624, attaining a level last seen in January, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to crack down on trading and mining operations.

“Concerns mount over China’s ongoing clampdown and fears that widespread acceptance of bitcoin and other digital currencies will be delayed because of concerns about their environmental impact,” said analyst Fawad Razaqzada at trading site ThinkMarkets.

Bitcoin also faces a green backlash because mining often uses electricity produced from fossil fuels, he noted.

China has broadened a crackdown on its massive cryptocurrency mining industry with a ban on mines in the key southwestern province.

Chinese mines power nearly 80 percent of the global trade in cryptocurrencies despite a domestic trading ban since 2017, but in recent months several provinces have ordered mines to close as Beijing turns a sharp eye to the industry.

Authorities in the province of Sichuan ordered the closure of 26 mines last week, according to a notice widely circulated on Chinese social media and confirmed by a former bitcoin miner.

Sichuan, a mountainous region in southwest China, is home to a large number of cryptocurrency mines, which require a colossal amount of energy supplied by the province’s cheap and abundant hydropower.

AFP