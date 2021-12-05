fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Bitcoin Regains After Brief Loss Of $10,000 In Nervous Market

December 5, 20210445
Top 7 Things To Know About Bitcoin

Bitcoin dropped sharply Friday night, losing $10,000 in value in a nervous market before recouping some of its losses Saturday morning.

AFP reports that at one point late Friday, the often volatile cryptocurrency took a sudden sharp drop to $42,296, losing nearly 20 percent of its value.

But by 1600 GMT Saturday, the virtual currency had regained some ground, trading at $48,210, down 10 percent from Friday.

The leading Wall Street indicators all ended in the red Friday amid weakness in tech shares and fears about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“Digital assets got pushed around by the broader risk of conditions related to Omicron and expectations of a more aggressive Fed, but didn’t properly sell off until Friday, on contagion from equities,” said Martha Reyes, research director at the Bequant digital asset brokerage and exchange.

Reyes said the decline in the value of bitcoin, often prone to violent swings, was not entirely surprising. Since late November, she said in a note, it had been “stuck in a narrow range” while some investors wanted to unwind their positions.

Anto Paroian, the chief operating officer at crypto hedge fund ARK36.com, said current price levels “aren’t unexpected,” just weeks after the currency set a record of $68,363 before falling and repeatedly failing to again pass the $60,000 mark.

“During previous Bitcoin bull markets violent swings of 20-30% happened a few times before the market topped,” he said in a note.

‘Crypto, Capital Market Can Boost African Trade’ – Experts

About Author

Bitcoin Regains After Brief Loss Of $10,000 In Nervous Market
BWN
This is BizWatchNigeria. Nigeria's first online business Newspaper.

Related Articles

Career Check-Up NEWSLETTERTop 7...
August 22, 20190522

Top 7 Questions For Your Career Check-Up

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In much the same way as your doctor recommends that you undertake regular medical check-ups, to ensure that you are in good health and to  detect any potent
Read More
CBN Issues Guideline for Appointment of Compliance Officers’ By Banks BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
June 6, 20190375

CBN Records $6.5 billion Total Remittances in 4 months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that total direct remittances hit $6.5 billion in four months ended April 31, 2019. In prior four months of
Read More
cloud Technology & Business
November 18, 20160663

10 Google Search Tricks for Travellers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram I’ve put together a list of “Top 10” Google search tips and tricks for travelers seeking to make their travel planning simpler and more efficient:   Fi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.