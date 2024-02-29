Bitcoin Reaches $60K First Time In 2-Year

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

For the first time in over two years, bitcoin exceeded $60,000 on Wednesday. This was fueled by a rush of cash into newly launched U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which resulted to a 42% price increase in February, the cryptocurrency’s biggest monthly rise since December 2020.

Bitcoin reached a high of $60,131, up 6% from November 2021, when it briefly touched $70,000. A year’s biggest weekly gain was also anticipated for Bitcoin, which has increased by 18.5% since February 21.

Ahead of the April halving event, which is intended to halt the creation of the cryptocurrency, traders have flocked to Bitcoin. Furthermore, investors’ thirst for higher-yielding or more volatile investments has been fueled by the expectation that the Federal Reserve would slash interest rates again this year.

“Bitcoin is being driven by the support of consistent inflows into the new spot ETFs and outlook for April’s halving event and June’s Fed interest rate cuts,” Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at retail investment platform eToro, said.

The value of all the bitcoin in circulation has topped $2 trillion this month for the first time in two years, according to crypto platform CoinGecko, while the token’s price has doubled in just four months.

The bigger bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a definite pickup in interest this week. The three most popular, run by Grayscale, Fidelity and BlackRock, have seen trading volumes surge.

On Monday and Tuesday, around 110 million shares in the biggest three changed hands, about 51% of the 215 million shares traded in the market’s most valuable companies – Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, according to LSEG data.

Three weeks ago, this percentage was closer to 15%.

“Essentially, we’re seeing the ETF effect ahead of schedule. Inflows into them stepped up quickly last week and have been sustained, and we think it’s reflective of advisors getting out there very quickly to start selling the ETFs to clients,” Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities, said.

LSEG data showed flows into the 10 largest spot bitcoin ETFs brought in $420 million on Tuesday alone, the most in almost two weeks.

“If $60,000 doesn’t whet the appetite, consider that 70% of bitcoin supply has remained unmoved for a year, and the little that’s left is being hoovered up by the likes of BlackRock and Fidelity, just as rewards for miners are about to be slashed in half. The stars are aligning for bitcoin,” cofounder of Nexo crypto exchange Antoni Trenchev said.

Crypto investor and software firm MicroStrategy earlier this week disclosed it had recently bought about 3,000 bitcoins for $155 million, while social media platform Reddit also said in a regulatory filing it had bought small amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Meanwhile, the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency ether, , which underpins the Ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.2% to $3,353, having hit another two-year high earlier in the day. The price has risen 47% in February, the biggest monthly gain since a 70% rally in July 2022.