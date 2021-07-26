Bitcoin Prices Surge By 10.6 Percent To $38,145

July 26, 2021 217

Bitcoin recorded a sharp rebound on Monday, with its price soaring to a one-month peak surpassing $38,000, as electric car manufacturing company, Tesla reiterated its support for the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

READ ALSO: 7,000 Stolen Artefacts To Arrive Nigeria By October – Ministry

The cryptocurrency rose by 10.6 percent to hit $38,145 at about 0850GMT, as investors lauded the supportive remarks from Tesla Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk.

More to follow . . .