Bitcoin Drops As Crypto Market Reverses Increase

Most significant digital assets turned around after defying the adverse trend and pared previous gains as of late Monday afternoon, in pace with US equities markets and under uncertainty.

After reaching a day high of $22,584, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the most valuable cryptocurrency by market value, was trading at $22.416, down 0.1% over the previous 24 hours. Trade volume increased 33% to $17.65 billion.

The second-largest digital asset, Ethereum (ETH-USD), was down 0.2% at $1,564 after reaching a day high of $1,579. The fourth-largest digital asset, BNB (BNB-USD), decreased by 0.7%, while the sixth-largest, XRP (XRP-USD), increased by 1% to $0.37.

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD), and Polygon (MATIC-USD) all had declines of 1.8%, 1%, and 1.5 percent, respectively.

The benchmark index for 158 digital assets, the CoinDesk Market Index, was down 0.2% at 1.050 after reaching a high of 1.057. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained essentially unchanged, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.1%.

The US 10-year rate finished at 3.983%, up from 3.965% on Friday, while the two-year yield increased to 4.894% from 4.856%. The total market value of the cryptocurrency sector fell by 0.2% to $1.02 trillion.