Bitcoin Declines By $3,000 As Over 129,000 Investors Get Liquidated

December 29, 2021 791

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin, recorded nearly $3,000 decline in value as it traded at its $48,000 support level, a level some experts consider as crucial for weighing its outlook for 2022.

Losses as a result of liquidations at the crypto market surpassed $370 million with almost 80 percent of the liquidations happening on long positions, which are futures contracts in which traders bet on a price surge.

For the day 129,644 traders were liquidated at the Crypto futures market. The largest single liquidation order happened on Bybit, valued at $5 million.

Bitcoin fell as much as 4.5 percent on Tuesday and was trading at about $48.5k at about 6pm West African time. Ether, the world’s leading altcoin by market value was also in the red, with each falling more than 3%.

Smaller tokens, such as Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and meme token Dogecoin, also fell on Tuesday, according to FTX Exchange.

Crypto investors including whales have been retreating from speculative markets of late, worried that the central banks’ stimulus program is ebbing.

The extent to which Bitcoin and the wider crypto universe are exposed to this risk is a hotly debated issue.

Historically, bitcoin prices have tracked the price of riskier assets such as US stocks. However, that trend is starting to shift this month. Since the start of December, the S&P 500 index of the largest companies is up about 5%, while bitcoin is down about 10%.