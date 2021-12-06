Bisi Adeyemi To Seek Consolidation And Sustainable Growth As NBCC President

December 6, 2021 168

Bisi Adeyemi, the 17th President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has revealed that her Administration will be anchored on an 8-point agenda driven by Consolidation and Sustainable Growth.

Adeyemi made these known on Friday in her acceptance speech, during her inauguration as the 17th president of the NBCC in Lagos where she revealed that her focus would be on technology and succession of the next generation.

The NBCC president said that two initiatives had been set to support the objective of grooming the next generation of leaders.

“Recognizing the need for inclusiveness and a more robust membership base in delivering premium benefits to our members, we are on the path to bringing onboard companies in the technology and creative industries.

“We will be launching our Culture and Creative industry Sectorial group early in 2022. I assure you that at the end of this administration the look and feel of the NBCC will be remarkably more vibrant and future-ready.

“We have to be mindful of succession and grooming the next generation of leaders. Two initiatives will support this objective – the NBCC Next Generation Leaders Programme (an executive mentoring programme creating impact with the younger demography) as well as the Programming Academy & Incubator for young women, which we are launching tonight.

“We have an army of successful young men and women all over the world leading successful enterprise and creating value and have our own fair share here in Nigeria.

“Young men and women attracting investment and making a difference, and we have to do our bit to equip them with the skills required to thrive and stay the course.

“I assure you, ladies and gentlemen, that at the end of this administration, the look and feel of the NBCC will be remarkably more vibrant and future-ready,” she said.

Adeyemi noted the underrepresentation of the female gender in many sectors of the Nigerian economy and revealed that the programming academy and incubator for young women was designed to bridge the gap.

“You will notice that I have not referenced the obvious fact that I am the second female President of the NBCC in the over 40 years of its existence.

“It is not a statistic we are proud of and I look forward to the normalization of this occurrence and so I proudly carry my official title as the 17th President and Chairman of Council of the NBCC who just happens to be female.

“Finally, I have no doubt that with the support of Council, Exco, the Headquarters, and all our members, we shall at the end of our tenure have recorded resounding success,” she said.