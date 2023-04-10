‘Bird Strike Disrupted Asaba-Abuja Flight’ – Air Peace

A bird strike occurred during the landing of an Air Peace plane bound for Abuja on Saturday.

According to a statement from Air Peace management, the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked normally after taking off from Asaba, Delta state capital.

In order to accommodate customers whose flights were disrupted as a result of the incident, the airline said an arrangement had been made for another aircraft to operate on the rotation.

“This is to inform the flying public and our esteemed customers that our Asaba-Abuja flight- P47866- had a bird strike upon landing in Abuja today, Saturday, April 8, 2023,” the statement reads.

“The aircraft, with Registration Number ES-SAZ, landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.

“While we deeply empathise with passengers whose flights have been consequently affected by this unforeseen development, arrangement was made for another aircraft to operate Abuja-Asaba, Asaba-Lagos and other flights on that rotation.

“Be assured of our strict compliance with established safety standards,” Air Peace said.

BREAKING: Dantata Loses Wife To Ailment READ ALSO