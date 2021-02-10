fbpx
BioNTech To Boost Vaccine Supply As Production Commeces In New Site

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWS

BioNTech To Boost Vaccine Supply As Production Commeces In New Site

February 10, 2021035
BioNTech To Boost Vaccine Supply As Production Commeces In New Site

BioNTech has stated that the commencement of vaccine production in its facility in Marburg, Germany is expected to significantly boost the EU’s vaccine supply.

“We have started the first step of vaccine production in our production facility in Marburg,” the company said in a statement.

The factory, whose launch was fast-tracked by German authorities, will produce mRNA, the active ingredient in BioNTech’s vaccine developed with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

It will then be purified and concentrated before being transported to a “production partner” to be finished.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will carry out quality checks in February or March.

“The first vaccines produced at the Marburg site are expected to be delivered at the beginning of April,” BioNTech said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Heineken To Retrench 8,000 Employees

The main European factory for producing the vaccine is Pfizer’s plant in Puurs, Belgium.

Once fully operational, the new Marburg site in Hesse state will be one of the largest mRNA production facilities in Europe, with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million vaccine doses.

BioNTech plans to produce up to 250 million doses there in the first half of 2021.

“We continue to work with Pfizer on a series of measures to meet global demand,” said the company, confirming its goal of delivering two billion doses in 2021.

About Author

BioNTech To Boost Vaccine Supply As Production Commeces In New Site
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 18, 20151453

LCCI Laments $15 Billion Spent By Nigeria On Fuel Import Yearly

Nigeria spends an estimated $15billion yearly on the importation of petroleum products, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has revealed The LCCI Director-General, Muda Yusuf, who spoke
Read More
November 5, 2013064

FCMB Group’s PTB Hits N14.7bn In 9 Months

FCMB Group Plc has said that its Profit before Tax (PBT) has grown by 21 percent to N14.7 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2013, up from N12.1 billion recorded in September 2012. The Gr
Read More
February 18, 2015249

Diesel Price Tussle: PPPRA Insists On N114 As Marketers Insist On N145 Per Litre

The Petroleum Products Pricing regulatory Agency, PPPRA has put the price of diesel at over N114 per litre in the domestic market. However, major and independent marketing companies still sell  the pr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon