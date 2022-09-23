Binance Appoints Ibukun Awosika, 10 Others As Global Board Advisers

Ibukun Awosika, a former First Bank of Nigeria chairman has been appointed to Binance’s global advisory board.

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced this on Thursday in Paris, France.

Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that the agreement would aid in charting the best path forward for web3 crypto.

“To help chart the best path forward for web3, crypto, our company, and our users, I have established the Binance Global Advisory Board (GAB),” he said.

“I and 11 other members are taking on a task that no one can do alone.”

Zhao also stated that the board would provide guidance to the company on regulatory, political, and social issues.

Members of Binance advisory board

The board is made up of eleven prominent business leaders from around the world.

Former Brazilian Economy Minister Henrique de Campos Meirelles; David Wright, former Secretary General of the International Organization of Securities Commissions; Bruno Bézard, former French Treasury head; and Ibukun Awosika, among others.

Leslie Maasdorp, a former vice-president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank in South Africa, is the other African on the board.

The board will be led by Max Baucus, a former chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee and ambassador to China.

The board’s purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves quickly.

The founder of Binance said, “For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

“In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed.

“We’ve maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation.

“The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the world.”

Awosika stated that she would assist the board in achieving its goals and objectives.

“The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients are impressive,” she said.

“As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real-time.

“I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy.”