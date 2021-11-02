fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Billionaire, Jeff Bezos, Hails Buhari’s Climate Change Plans

November 2, 20210137
Jeff Bezos Becomes Second Billionaire To Enter Space

The Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has hailed Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, for taking the lead in Africa to restore degraded lands as part of Nigeria’s climate change plans.

Bezos said this on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, when he joined Buhari; French President, Emmanuel Macron; Prince Charles and the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ghazouani at a COP 26 side event.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement, saying the theme of the event was “Accelerating land restoration in Africa, the case of the Great Green Wall initiative.”

Commending the President, the Amazon boss said, ‘‘We are fortunate to have President Buhari of Nigeria with us today.

READ ALSO: African Start-ups Attracted $68.9 Million In October

‘‘Nigeria plays a critical role in the restoration movement and has pledged to restore 4 million hectares of degraded lands. This kind of ambition coming from Africa’s largest economy underscores just how vital this issue is.’’

The Bezos Earth Fund has $10bn to allocate to projects fighting climate change.

Buhari had used the occasion of his address to appeal to fellow leaders to continue to make concerted efforts at land restoration saying, ‘‘I am optimistic that Africa’s ambition of restoring over 100million hectares of the degraded landscape for productive agriculture is achievable.’’

The President also pledged Nigeria’s unalloyed commitment to expanding the achievements of the GGW programme in Africa from the enviable status attained under the leadership of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania.

‘‘Together we commit to the transformative process of restoring the African degraded landscape and ultimately the continent’s environment,’’ he said.

About Author

Billionaire, Jeff Bezos, Hails Buhari’s Climate Change Plans
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Our Payments Processes Are Improved To - Immigration COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 20, 20200223

Immigration CG Discloses How Foreign Firm Attempted to Seize NNPC Building

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Muhammed Babandede, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has disclosed how a company contracted by the federal government sought to
Read More
NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
May 14, 20165476

Egbin Power Plc Staff Rank Among Best In Africa – Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s largest Power Generation firm, Egbin Power Plc has disclosed its staff rank among the best in the power sector in Africa whilst reinstating its co
Read More
July 14, 20152169

Naira Slides Further at Black Market as Forex Demand Jumps

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The value of the Naira hit another record low on the parallel market on Monday, July 13, as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, restrictions drove unofficial
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.