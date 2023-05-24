Billboxx Founders, Justus Obaoye And Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, Join Norrsken Accelerator 2023

Billboxx, a cutting-edge B2B SaaS company specializing in automating and simplifying the billing to payment workflow for businesses, proudly announces that its founders, Justus Obaoye and Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, have been selected to join the prestigious Norrsken Accelerator program for 2023.

Renowned as the world’s leading accelerator program for impact startups, Norrsken Accelerator nurtures innovative startups and provides them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and network to scale their businesses and create a positive impact in their respective industries. The program, which will see 20 of the world’s most promising early-stage impact startups participate at an 8-week sprint in Stockholm, is known for its rigorous selection process, choosing only the most promising entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional potential.

Justus Obaoye and Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, the visionary minds behind Billboxx, have consistently shown a deep commitment to building enterprising innovative solutions across different industries – automotive (Carido and Fixit45), education (SimbiBot) and software test engine (Scandium). Billboxx is on a mission to keep businesses in business by reducing the number of businesses that often fail due to delayed/late payments which consequently disrupt cash flow from operations.

By joining the Norrsken Accelerator, Obaoye and Ogunjobi will receive $125K upfront investment, gain access to an extensive network of seasoned unicorn founder/mentors, industry experts, and +100 top investors who will support them in refining their business strategy, enhancing their products and services, and expanding their market reach. The program’s intensive curriculum, tailored to the specific needs of high-potential startups, will provide Billboxx with invaluable guidance and resources to accelerate its growth trajectory.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for the 2023 Norrsken Accelerator program,” said Justus Obaoye, Co-founder & CEO of Billboxx. ” We understand that billing and payment operations can be cumbersome and time-consuming for business owners or their finance teams and this is why we developed Billboxx. Our participation affords us a tremendous opportunity to learn from industry leaders and access the expertise necessary to scale our growth and impact world-wide. We are excited to collaborate with like-minded entrepreneurs and contribute to Norrsken’s mission of solving the world’s greatest challenges and fostering positive social change.”

Abdulazeez Ogunjobi, Co-founder & CTO of Billboxx, added, “Being part of Norrsken Accelerator aligns perfectly with our vision to become a leading enabler for the success, survival and sustainability of businesses. In doing so, we are confident that BillBoxx can create shared prosperity while stimulating growth and economic development across the continent. We are enthused that the program’s invaluable support and resources will enable us to scale our operations and make a lasting impact in the world of business beginning with Africa.”