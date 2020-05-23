Billboard Magazine Cover Showcases Tiwa Savage, Davido, Mr Eazi

Nigerian music has continued to gain clear global recognition, as musicians Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Mr Eazi have graced the cover of Billboard magazine.

In focusing on the trio, the magazine described them as “the first generation of truly global pop superstars from Africa, whose defining trait will not be their geographic origin, but the artistry and business savvy that are at par with the biggest names in their field.”

According to the publication, these Nigerians have treaded diverse paths through the industry to help pave the way for other artists — and highlighted just how many possibilities await African talent.

Why they are different

Billboard described Davido as bringing “the worlds of African and contemporary black music together like few others before him.”

For Tiwa Savage, it called her the “Queen of Afrobeats,” who is showing how primed for global stardom African artists already are.

It referred to Mr. Eazi as supporting the next wave of African artists as he builds an independent solo career making what he calls “Banku music.”

Reactions

Reacting to this development, Davido was ecstatic.

“This isn’t a fad”: Three of Africa’s biggest stars on making the industry come to them,” he tweeted.

"This isn't a fad": Three of Africa's biggest stars on making the industry come to them. Read the full cover story: https://t.co/cRopO2Jj0w pic.twitter.com/RGIXCYJukd — billboard (@billboard) May 21, 2020

Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to express her happiness.

Mr. Eazi kept it simple and short!

“AFRICA NOW!!!! Bill board cover issue with my Brother & Sister David and Tiwa Savage,” he wrote on Instagram.

Source: VON