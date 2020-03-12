Bill Proposing School Certificate as Minimum Qualification for President, Govs. Passes Second Reading in Senate

A Bill for an act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the amendment of Sections 65 (2) (a), 131 (d), Section 106 (c) and Section 177 (d) therein, to provide for minimum qualification for election into the National and States Assembly, Office of the President and Governors, and other related matters, Thursday passed second reading at the Senate.

The bill sponsored by Gyang, Istifanus Dung representing Plateau North was referred to committee on constitution review headed by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also, another bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to specify the period within which the President or Governor of a State presents the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly of House of Assembly and for other related matters, 2020 (SB. 259) passed second reading and referred also to the constitution review committee.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Bamidele, Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).

Other bills referred to the constitution review committee include the Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the establishment of State Police and to ensure effective community policing in Nigeria and for matters connected thereto, 2020 (SB. 248)

The bill was sponsored by Senator Basiru, Smajudeen Ajibola (Osun Central).

Others are the bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to amend Section 138(d) and Section 139 of the Electoral Act 2010 by deleting Section 138 (d) and adding a new Subsection (3) to Section 139, to reduce the unlawful exclusion of a political party logo on a Ballot Paper to Pre-election matter and for related matters, 2020 (SB. 73)

On the police reforms, a fresh bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to replace

the name ‘Nigeria Police Force” with ”Nigerian Police” to reflect their core mandate of providing Civil 438

Also, a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to amend Section 81 to make provision: for amount standing to the credit of Security Agencies in the Consolidated Revenue Fund to be on First Line Charge and for connected matters, 2020 (SB. 336) passed Second Reading.

Source: THISDAY