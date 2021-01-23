fbpx
Bill Gates Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

January 23, 2021010
The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Bill Gates revealed on Friday that he has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Gates, who disclosed via a tweet on Friday that he received the first dose of the vaccine this week, said he “feels great”.

Bill Gates said his age availed him the opportunity to receive the vaccine on time while thanking those who ” got us to this point”

“One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point,” Gates wrote.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

