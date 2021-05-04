Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Announce Plans To End Marriage

May 4, 2021 82

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and his wife, Melinda, have announced plans to end their marriage.

The couple, who posted the news on their personal Twitter handles, on Monday, said the decision was reached after due consideration.

Bill and Melinda have been together for 27 years — they got married in January 1994.

The couple have been at the forefront of major philanthropic activities across the world.

READ ALSO: Top 7 Countries Notable For Press Freedom

Announcing the decision to end their marriage, the couple said they’ll still work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the post reads.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”