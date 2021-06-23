fbpx
Bill To Establish Commission For Solid Minerals Development Scales Second Reading

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Bill To Establish Commission For Solid Minerals Development Scales Second Reading

June 23, 2021093
Bill For Solid Minerals Development Area Commission Scales Second Reading

A bill seeking to address environmental devastation in the country and the establishment of solid minerals producing areas development commission has scaled a second reading at the Senate.

Sponsoring the bill is a member of the Red Chamber, Yakubu Oseni, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The title of the bill is “A Bill for an Act to establish the solid minerals producing areas development commission in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to address environmental devastation and for other connected matters thereto, 2021.”

It bill passed the second reading after a debate on the framework of the bill was given by Oseni on Tuesday during the plenary.

READ ALSO: MTN Plans N640bn Investment In Nigeria’s Internet Network

Oseni said, “The Nigerian Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative (NEITI) reported that there are approximately 40 different kinds of solid minerals and precious metals buried in Nigerian soil waiting to be exploited.

“The sector offers a viable alternative to petroleum for foreign exchange earnings.

“Globally, the mining industry has been a close rival to the petroleum industry, while Nigeria only earns a paltry 89 million dollars per annum from it.”

About Author

Bill To Establish Commission For Solid Minerals Development Scales Second Reading
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 13, 2014195

CBN Acting Gov Attacks Banks Over Money Laundering

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Sarah Alade, has lamented that banks are being used to perpetuate money laundering. Delivering a
Read More
June 9, 20140128

Bresson, Aggreko Partner On 250mw Of Electricity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bresson AS Nigerian Limited, one of Nigerian Pioneer Independent Power Producers has announced that it has concluded plans with Emergency Power conglomerate
Read More
August 15, 20140158

Report: Nigeria Imported $4b Vehicles In 2012

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There have been reports that Nigeria imported vehicles worth $4 billion in 2012, out of which 67 per cent was pre-owned vehicles (Tokunbo). These statistics
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.