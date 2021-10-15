fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Bill Clinton On Hospital Admission

October 15, 2021069

A former President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, is currently on admission and receiving treatment for an infection in a California hospital.

The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening “for a non-COVID-19 infection,” Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Urena, said on Twitter.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena wrote.

“He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff,” the spokesperson added.

Clinton went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was diagnosed with an infection of the bloodstream that doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, CNN reported, citing his doctors.

The former president’s physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, said he was “admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring.”

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” they said in a statement.

About Author

Bill Clinton On Hospital Admission
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

George Floyd COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 9, 20200221

George Floyd: US Embassy Staff in Abuja Call For Justice

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The staff of the United States Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, showed their support in the call for justice regarding the killing of African-American, George Flo
Read More
Major Investment Risks; Here's Why 2021 Could be a Year of Massive Opportunity BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONAL
December 29, 20200508

Major Investment Risks; Here’s Why 2021 Could be a Year of Massive Opportunity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investment headwinds will “still exceed the tailwinds” in 2021 – but there could be more “major opportunities now than in perhaps the last 10 years” if you
Read More
Donald Trump COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 1, 20200247

Donald Trump Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban on Nigeria, 3 Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Restriction takes effect from February 21, Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan also affected President Donald Trump of the United States has imposed an Immigrant V
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.