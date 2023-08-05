Big 5 Construct Nigeria To Hold Its Third Exhibit In Lagos

Nigeria boasts Africa’s largest economy, surpassing $450 billion in GDP. Its thriving construction sector drives GDP growth, fueled by improved economic conditions, higher oil revenues, and significant government investment in infrastructure projects.

Big 5 Construct Nigeria, which returns to Lagos and takes place from 5-7 September 2023 at the Landmark Centre, further bolsters the sector’s expansion.

According to ABiQ, Knowledge Partner of the event, the country’s construction sector has reached an impressive $127.7 billion, with an annual average growth rate of 3% between 2023 and 2026. With Big 5 Construct Nigeria, industry professionals get a chance to network and discover an abundance of business opportunities at the three-day exhibition. Registration is open to attend the event for free.

“In its 3rd edition, as Nigeria’s largest construction event, Big 5 Construct Nigeria witnesses a remarkable increase in the presence of construction technology and digital construction companies, reflecting the industry’s growing emphasis on innovative solutions. Embracing technology not only signifies progress in the industry but also opens exciting possibilities for growth and efficiency of Nigeria’s construction sector,” said Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “Some of the prominent names include Romanov Steel Detailing from the UAE and Stretford Hill from Nigeria.”

Big 5 Construct Nigeria will convene a comprehensive gathering of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers, all in one place showcasing innovation and cutting-edge products & services in building interiors, finishes, materials, and tools to HVAC R, solar solutions, urban design landscaping, MEP services, digital construction, smart buildings, and much more.

Over 140 companies will be exhibiting at the event from countries including, Germany, Belgium, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Ghana, India, Poland, Singapore, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Netherlands. This year’s edition will host five country pavilions, namely China, Türkiye, Egypt, India, and Austria.

Local Nigerian exhibitors will include Armorsil, Likea Projects and first-time exhibitor, AVN Global Ventures (JAQUAR WORLD). BICC cables and Jadeel Steel are among Egyptian brands that will exhibit, while Neuce Ghana Paints Industry Limited will represent Ghana. Saudi Arabia’s National Panels Company for Industry and the UAE’s Roofings Middle East, Polymer Vision Technology and Age Steel will also be among exhibitors.

Further international brands to expect at the three-day event include Lu’an Intco Industries and Ningbo Holden Cable from China; Ficep from Italy; Buzon Pedestal International from Belgium; Forner from Poland; and Asona International from the Netherlands.

Big 5 Construct Nigeria will also host first-time exhibitors including German brands Masa and BAUER Maschinen; Boustani & Partners from Lebanon; Türkiye’s Wavin Tr Plastik San and Entegre Harc Sanayi Ve Tic; ALmix Asia Asphalt Equipment from Singapore; and India’s Bull Machines and Surie Polex Industries.

At Nigeria’s largest construction event attendees can engage in 22 CPD (Continuous Professional Development) accredited Industry Talks. By attending these sessions, professionals will get a chance to collect CPD points, which is an industry-wide requirement to build on practical knowledge applied to the construction profession.

As well as project managers attending the Project Management Talks will receive exclusive PDU (Professional Development Units). Attendees will also get CPD points from Project Management Institute and Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors when attending their sessions.

These Industry Talks will feature 35 speakers and the insightful sessions will run under four key themes including technology, project management, architecture & design, as well as a significant new theme, facilities management.

“The launch of Facilities Management Talks provides a platform for the industry to discuss measures to maintain existing infrastructure, including buildings, utilities, roads and public spaces (all facilities), as well as reducing downtime and enhancing overall efficiency,” Greenish noted.

Confirmed speakers include Patrick Ogunleye, Architect, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Dr. Ibikunle Dashur, President & CEO, CONSTRUCT MACHE GROUP; Arc. Omoyemi T. Olayiwola, Director, Policy and Advocacy, Green Building Council Nigeria; Taiwo AIYEPE, Principal Architect, Lagos State Ministry of Works, and Infrastructure; and Aderemi Dada, Founder & CEO, Spacefinish Africa.

Returning to Big 5 Construct Nigeria with a stronger presence, CDK Integrated Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium quality sanitary ware, ceramic and porcelain tiles, has joined as the Gold Sponsor. “Supporting the growth and quality of Nigeria’s construction sector is important to us.

“We’re looking forward to the event, which will provide a chance to foster collaborative business relationships, exchange ideas and stay informed about the latest trends and developments in Nigeria’s construction landscape,” said Abimbola Onagbade, Brand and Marketing Communications Manager, CDK Integrated Industries.

Associations and organizations, including The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), BIM Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI) and OSH Association are also supporting the event, in addition to ABiQ. Sana Group is the Lanyard Sponsor for Big 5 Construct Nigeria.

“We look forward to welcoming attendees to unlock the doors to growth and prosperity, and to engage with the key buyers and decision-makers shaping the future of mega projects in Nigeria’s construction sector,” Greenish concluded.