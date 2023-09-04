Big 5 Construct Nigeria: IFMA Nigeria Chapter To Co-Host Event On Sustainable Facility Management

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Lagos Chapter will co-host an event on “Delivering Effective and Sustainable FM in the Built Environment” at Big 5 Construct Nigeria, Nigeria’s largest construction industry event.

The event will be held on Thursday, 7th September, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The event will feature a panel of seasoned speakers from leading organizations in the facility management industry, namely, Mr. Segun Adebayo, the Immediate Past President, IFMA Lagos, Nigeria Chapter; Professor Modupe Omirin, Dean of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos; Engr. Silas Ofoegbu, Member Faculty, IFMA Nigeria Lagos Chapter and ESV Stephen Ola Jagun, the first African Fellow of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA).

The speakers will discuss the latest trends and technologies in sustainable facility management, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

“We are excited to co-host this event with Big 5 Construct Nigeria,” said ESV Lekan Akinwumi, President of the IFMA Nigeria Lagos Chapter. “This event is important for professionals within the built industry.

“They will be exposed to how to optimally maintain in an efficient, safe, and sustainable manner so that they may assist to improve the efficiency, productivity, and profitability of businesses and organizations.

“The event is a great opportunity to learn about the latest sustainable facility management trends and to network with other industry professionals.”

In the past, IFMA Nigeria Lagos Chapter has collaborated with various institutions in championing notable causes within the built environment; some of these are, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB); Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC); Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) and the University of Lagos.