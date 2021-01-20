Biden’s Inauguration: 7 Things To Know

January 20, 2021 30

The journey to the day of the inauguration has of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has been a long one.

Political hurdles have been jumped, and some were knocked down in a bid to reach the finish line.

Today, January 20, 2021, Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States alongside his Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female VP in the nation’s history.

Here are a few things to know about the inauguration ceremony.

Where to watch the ceremony

The inauguration ceremony can be viewed on any cable network like CNN or Fox. The good thing is that you will also get to watch it on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Where is the ceremony taking place?

The inaugural ceremony has been scheduled to take place at the same location as almost all the past ceremonies: the West Front of the US Capitol, Washington DC. This will be the 59th inauguration ceremony held in the US.

READ ALSO: Impact Of COVID-19 Push Up Fiscal Deficit To N451.22bn

When is it holding?

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 am, although, Trump will still hold the title of president until noon when the swearing-in of Biden and Harris will take place.

Who will conduct the ceremony?

The swearing-in of Biden will be conducted by the Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor will swear Kamala Harris in.

Is this inaugural ceremony different?

Yes, and the major factor that differentiates this ceremony from past ceremonies is the pandemic. There will be fewer crowds and no huge ceremony.

Due to the invasion of the Capitol, and the perceived looming threat to the security of the event, there will be more than 20,000 National Guard troops stationed across DC’s central areas.

Will Trump attend the ceremony?

Donald Trump has expressed his disinterest in showing up at the ceremony after weeks of working to overturn the election result. He claimed that the election was rigged against him without any substantial evidence. Not also attending the ceremony is Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence and other top Republicans.

Who will be attending the inauguration ceremony?

Following precedents, most members of the Supreme Court and Congress are scheduled to be present at the inaugural ceremony and also former presidents.

The US’s oldest living former president Jimmy Carter, 96, won’t be able to attend but he and his wife sent their “best wishes” to the Biden’s.