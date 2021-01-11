fbpx
Biden To Get Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose On Live TV

January 11, 202108
President-elect of the United States Joe Biden is scheduled to recieve the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine today, Monday.

According to Biden’s office, the shot will be administered on live TV to help the confidence of Americans who remain in doubt of the vaccine.

The second dose of the vaccine is coming three weeks after the first shot was given, also on live TV.

Biden had assured Americans that “there’s nothing to worry about” as he received the first dose of his Pfizer vaccine in Newark at the Christiana Hospital.

Over 374,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, with Biden describing the distribution of the vaccine by the Trump administration as a “travesty”.

More than 6 million Americans have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, with the initial target set at 20 million before the end of 2020.

Despite the nationwide distribution of 22.1 million vaccine doses, the number of recipients has remained low due to logistical issues.

Health workers and the elderly have remained a top priority in the country that has over 20 million cases of the virus.

The Biden administration has revealed plans to release more doses of the vaccine to ensure that more and more Americans have access.

Kindness Udoh
