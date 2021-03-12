fbpx
Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Bill Into Law

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYForeignNEWS

Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Bill Into Law

March 12, 20210102
Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Bill Into Law

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a massive $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill ahead of giving a national address where he was set to urge “hope” on the first anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden called the American Rescue Plan “historic” as he signed the package into law in the Oval Office.

The bill, passed by Congress earlier this week, dishes out $1,400 payments to most Americans, helps the unemployed, expands public health care and ramps up funds for vaccinations.

READ ALSO: Denmark, Norway Suspend Use Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Although opposed by all Republican lawmakers in Congress, the plan has voter approval ratings of around 60 percent and was hailed by the IMF on Thursday as potentially juicing global economic recovery.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation — working people, middle-class folks, people who built the country — a fighting chance,” Biden said.

Related tags :

About Author

Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Bill Into Law
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sunday Igboho Narrates Meeting With Tinubu NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 27, 20210197

Sunday Igboho Narrates Meeting With Tinubu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho who went viral following his eviction notice to Fulani residents in the South West, has narrated his meetin
Read More
[ MAIN ]AVIATIONNEWS
March 15, 2013043

Jonathan Nominates Akinkuotu as DG of NCAA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Just a few days after the removal of the former Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, from office, President
Read More
December 24, 2015453

President Buhari Hints at CBN Devaluation of Naira in 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, may devalue the naira in 2016 after President Muhammadu Buhari hinted for the first time tha
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.