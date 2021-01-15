fbpx
Biden Proposes $1.9tn Stimulus Plan Ahead Of Swearing-In

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Biden Proposes $1.9tn Stimulus Plan Ahead Of Swearing-In

January 15, 2021031
Biden Proposes $1.9tn Stimulus Plan Ahead Of Swearing-In

Few days ahead of his inauguration, US President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9tn stimulus plan for the coronavirus-battered US economy.

The plan, if approved by Congress would see $1tn handed down to households, with direct payments of $1,400 to all Americans

The plan also has $415bn to strengthen the Covid-19 vaccine rollout while $440bn is proposed for small businesses.

Biden has pledged to defeat the virus that has taken no fewer than 385,000 American lives.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis, Former Pope Benedict XVI Recieve COVID-19 Vaccine

He campaigned last year vowing to do a better job handling the pandemic than President Donald Trump, a Republican.

In a primetime speech on Thursday night from his home town of Wilmington, Delaware he said: “It’s not hard to see that we’re in the middle of a once-in-several-generations economic crisis with a once-in-several-generations public health crisis.

“A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight and there’s no time to waste. We have to act and we have to act now.”

The proposal for $1,400 direct payments to Americans would come on top of $600 payments in a relief bill that Mr Trump signed last month.

Mr Biden’s proposal comes as a winter surge of the virus breaks records, bringing well over 200,000 new cases each day in the US.

Jobless claims have now risen to their highest weekly total since August and over 18 million people remain unemployed across the country.

The initial weeks of Mr. Biden’s term will take place against the backdrop of a US Senate impeachment trial for his predecessor.

There is no telling how soon the lawmakers will proceed or whether it will vote to convict President Trump – but it is expected to distract from the new Biden administration’s agenda.

About Author

Biden Proposes $1.9tn Stimulus Plan Ahead Of Swearing-In
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Kaduna State has Attracted $800 million NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 21, 2020083

Kaduna State has Attracted $800 million Investments in the Last 4 years – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, said the state has attracted more than $800 million of local and foreign investments since 2016. The Government made the remark during his opening
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 26, 2018061

Dollar Slides to Two-week Low, Drops 0.4%

The United States of America dollar on Monday, June 25, dropped to a two-week low against the yen on Monday as a latest flare-up in global trade concerns dented investor risk appetites and drove down
Read More
Pele NEWSLETTERSPORTS
February 11, 2020041

Pele Withdraws from Public View as Health Condition Degenerates

Legendary Brazil forward Pele is reluctant to leave his house because he cannot walk unaided, his son has said. The three-time World Cup winner, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, was
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon