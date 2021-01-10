Biden Inauguration: Mike Pence To Make Appearance

January 10, 2021 22

Reports across multiple media channels sttae that US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden.

Donald Trump had disclosed on Twitter, his last tweet before been banished from the app, that he would not be present at the ceremony.

Pence and Trump’s relationship have seen a susidence for days since the announcement of the victory of Biden in the election of Nov. 3.

On the same day as the announcement, right-wing extremists invaded the US Capitol in an effort to stall the certification of Biden as president.

In response to the news that Pence would be attending the inauguration ceremony, Biden said, in a statement to journalists, that he would “be honoured to have him there”.

Biden said, “I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained.

“We’d be honoured to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”

Following the raucous created by pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol, the House has begun talks of introducing a second impeachment article.