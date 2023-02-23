Biden Calls For Peaceful, Credible Elections In Nigeria

The United State President, Joe Biden has called for peaceful and credible general elections in Nigeria in 2023, saying citizens deserve the opportunity.

Biden made the announcement on his official Twitter account on Thursday, urging all candidates to respect the election results and support a peaceful transition.

All Nigerians deserve a chance to choose their new leader through a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process. As election day nears, I urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge to respect the election results and support a peaceful transition. February 23, 2023

US Vice President Joe Biden has called for peaceful and credible general elections in Nigeria in 2023, saying citizens deserve the opportunity.

“All Nigerians deserve a chance to choose their new leader through a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process,” he tweeted.

“As election day nears, I urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge to respect the election results and support a peaceful transition.”

“We call on parties to respect electoral laws and institutions and take a firm stand against violence and hate speech by their supporters. We ask the security services in Nigeria to do their utmost to protect that process and prevent and deter attacks against INEC facilities, materials, and personnel,” they said.

While welcoming the signing of the second Peace Accord by the candidates of the parties competing in the upcoming presidential election, the diplomatic missions stated that they are fully committed to supporting all efforts that will ensure the Nigerian people decide who wins the election.

They stated that it is critical for Nigeria’s stability and democratic consolidation that the process be carried out and concluded in a safe, fair, and credible manner.