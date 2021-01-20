Biden Become 46th President Of US

fbpx
January 20, 2021
Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States of America.

Kamala Harris has also been sworn in as his vice president, making her the first female black and South Asian vice president of the US.

Biden was sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts.

At 78, he is the oldest person to take the office of president in the country.

Three hours prior to the inaugural ceremony, former US President Donald Trump was scarce from Washington.

Trump’s absence from the ceremony makes him the first US president in 150 years to not appear at the inaugural ceremony of an incoming president.

Notable attendees of the inauguration were former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

Mike Pence was present, although it had been unsure if he would be absent from the ceremony like Trump.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

