Biden Become 46th President Of US

January 20, 2021 13

Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States of America.

Kamala Harris has also been sworn in as his vice president, making her the first female black and South Asian vice president of the US.

Biden was sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts.

At 78, he is the oldest person to take the office of president in the country.

Three hours prior to the inaugural ceremony, former US President Donald Trump was scarce from Washington.

Trump’s absence from the ceremony makes him the first US president in 150 years to not appear at the inaugural ceremony of an incoming president.

READ ALSO: Biden’s Inauguration: 7 Things To Know

Notable attendees of the inauguration were former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

Mike Pence was present, although it had been unsure if he would be absent from the ceremony like Trump.