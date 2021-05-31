fbpx
Bid For Concession Of 12 Federal Roads Opens Tuesday – Ministry

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Bid For Concession Of 12 Federal Roads Opens Tuesday – Ministry

May 31, 20210102
Bid For Concession Of 12 Federal Roads Opens Tuesday - Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing will officially open up 12 federal roads officially for the concession on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, as part of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

The ministry, in a statement signed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Works, Boade Akinola, on Sunday, said that the bidding process would be open in the presence of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and other interested partners and stakeholders.

The 12 roads that are up for concession in the first phase of the HDMI include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kaduna-Kano, Onitsha-Owerri-Aba, Shagamu-Benin, and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga federal highways.

Others include Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Lagos-Badagry, and Kano-Shuari-PortisKum-Damaturu roads.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Despite Economic Growth, Food Prices Soar, Hunger Bites

The ministry said applications were received from interested prospective concessionaires in response to the request for qualification.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, received the Certificate of Compliance for the Outline Business Case for the HDMI in December 2020.

This was followed by the official inauguration of the electronic portal by the minister on March 29, 2021.

The Highway Development and Management Initiative was created by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to develop and manage the federal road network through private sector investment, maximising the use of assets along the right of way.

The ministry said the initiative aimed at creating an alternative source of financing road development and management across the country while unlocking the massive economic potential of the project routes with attendant job creation.

About Author

Bid For Concession Of 12 Federal Roads Opens Tuesday – Ministry
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 7, 20160110

Global Stocks Dip by 0.43% On U.S. Poll Anxiety

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global equity markets slumped last Friday, November 4, on investor concerns about the outcome of Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election. Election-relate
Read More
June 30, 20159103

Nigeria, South Africa Lead Africa’s Real Estate Investment Drive

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a recent report on the Real Estate market in Africa, Nigeria and South Africa are seen to be dominating the terrain with massive investments. According t
Read More
January 21, 20140102

Lamudi Nigeria Recruits Sales Managers in Surulere / Oshodi / Isolo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lamudi helps people in the property market find their ideal home, land or commercial property. Our goal is to empower consumers with the most thorough infor
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.