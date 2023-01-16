Bias Politicians Are Holding Nigerians Hostage – Peter Obi

Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in his speech at the Chatham House has stated that nepotistic politicians are holding Nigeria hostage for their own gain.

Obi stated this on Monday at Chatham House in London, where he stated that the event was an opportunity to challenge Nigerians to think differently as he spoke on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: A vision for policy change and institutional reforms’.

According to him, the country is experiencing “alarming” insecurity, which has resulted in the loss of many lives and property, a significant decline in food and economic output, enormous mental trauma, and, in some cases, contributed to pressures and disaffection with the Nigerian project.

Obi said “the economy is in crisis with a troubling debt profile worsened by oil theft of proportions once hard to imagine.

“Two economic recessions in six years and lamentable power sector have significantly constrained manufacturing and social life.

“The Nigerian state is captive to an elite gang-up and a rental political economy that concentrate power in the hands of those who came to power and influence mainly through their own contrivances and influence, rather than the affirmation of the people and therefore do not have the incentive to serve the people.

“Even after exploiting the ethnic and religious cleavages, sentiments to ascend to political power, the very people on whose sentiments they grab power often become the primary victims of such political fraud that has rendered Nigeria a failing state with worsening leadership crisis.”

Obi argued that Nigerian democracy is on the decline, as evidenced by nationwide tracking that shows low voter turnout.

“But this seems to have turned around dramatically last year, allowing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register over 12 million new voters with many more complaining they wish to register but are unable to do so due to INEC’s deadline,” he said.

According to World Bank figures, Nigeria has surpassed India as the world’s poverty capital, according to the LP standard bearer.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported in November 2022 that 133 million Nigerians are poor, despite the government reportedly spending ₦500 billion per year on social investment programs.

“This needs to change,” Obi said, adding that what separates poor and rich nations is attributed to health and education.

“But [a rich nation] provides quality health and educational system for a society, committed and focused leadership that can build and sustain public wealth as I was told by Prof. Donald Jacob of Kelloggs School of Management,” he said.

“In many ways, this is the heart of my remarks today, which are deeply rooted in my upbringing, particularly my mother’s consent that I leave a life of positive impact and I manage both personal and public resources most prudently for the sustainable inclusive growth of society.

“It is this principle that guided my stewardship as governor of Anambra State of Nigeria and led to our much-commended performance with some prize awards to show for it.”