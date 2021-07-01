fbpx
Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

July 1, 2021070
Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigerian security and intelligence agencies had been on the trail of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu for over two years before he was re-arrested.

Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Kanu, lived a five-star life across several countries, traveling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments, and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

He said, “It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, traveling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”

The IPOB leader was rearrested on Sunday through the joint efforts of the intelligence and security services.

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja on 28th March 2019, revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for the hearing.

READ ALSO:  IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Detention Till July 26

He, however, jumped bail and had been accused of engaging in subversive activities, which include inciting violence through television, radio, and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions.

The Minister said, “As you are aware, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to resume his trial. This was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

“Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021

“Gentlemen, the Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world. We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism, and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, traveling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments, and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”

About Author

Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

vehicle POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 9, 2017088

Yoruba Elders Push For True Federalism

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Yoruba elders rose from a summit on Thursday in Ibadan and resolved to settle for true federalism as it was in the first republic. The South West region
Read More
June 13, 2015498

Supreme Court Orders Business Man, Company to Refund N85.6 Million to Benue

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Supreme Court has ordered a businessman, identified as Kris Onyekwuluje, and his company, Artex Investment Limited, to refund N85,575,111.60k to the Ben
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
April 23, 20130113

Yusufu Wants Pension Scam Charges Against Him Dropped

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The convicted former Director of the Police Pension Office, Mr. John Yakubu Yusuf, who is currently being prosecuted before Justice Adamu Bello of the Feder
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.