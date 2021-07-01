Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

July 1, 2021 70

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigerian security and intelligence agencies had been on the trail of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu for over two years before he was re-arrested.

Mohammed, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Kanu, lived a five-star life across several countries, traveling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments, and turning out in designer clothes and shoes.

“Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”

The IPOB leader was rearrested on Sunday through the joint efforts of the intelligence and security services.

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja on 28th March 2019, revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for the hearing.

He, however, jumped bail and had been accused of engaging in subversive activities, which include inciting violence through television, radio, and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions.

The Minister said, “As you are aware, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to resume his trial. This was made possible through the collaboration of Nigerian security and intelligence agencies.

“Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26-27, 2021

“Gentlemen, the Federal Government wishes to commend the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies, who collaborated to re-arrest the proscribed IPOB leader in one of the most classic operations of its type in the world. We commend the professionalism, diligence, patriotism, and painstaking efforts of our security and intelligence agencies. We also thank the sister international agencies that collaborated with us to pull off this arrest.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that for over two years, our security and intelligence agencies were on the trail of the proscribed IPOB leader as he lived a five-star life across several countries, traveling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments, and turning out in designer clothes and shoes. Of course, as we all saw, he was wearing an attire made by Fendi, a luxury Italian fashion brand, when he was arrested.”