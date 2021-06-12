fbpx
Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Sat, 12 Of June 2021

June 12, 20210137
Secession: Buhari Calls IPOB 'A Dot In A Circle'

Read latest world Biafra news update on Bizwatch Nigeria for today, Saturday, June 12th, 2021.

Biafra: Buhari Calls IPOB ‘A Dot In A Circle’

President Muhammadu Buhari has branded the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) “a dot in a circle,” saying the group is isolated in its call for secession.

President Buhari said this on Thursday in an interview broadcasted by Arise TV.

Buhari said he has been assured by “the elderly people” and “the youths” from the south-south part of the country that region has no intention of seceding. Read More….

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Comments On Buhari’s Remark On IPOB

The frontman of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has commented on President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement concerning the group and its activities within the country.

Buhari had described the group as a “dot” that would have “no access to anywhere” even if “they want to exit”.

The president made the comment in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday, as he touched on matters affecting the nation at large. Read More…

