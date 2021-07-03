Biafra: Kenya Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

July 3, 2021 123

The Kenya government has denied being involved in the arrest and extradition of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

According to Kenya news report, Kenya Director-General of Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, said he could not confirm if Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

Muteshi said he can only confirm an arrest and extradition if the person entered the country legally.

“I can’t know that,” Nation quoted Muteshi to have said.

“I am not in the picture of his presence in the country. I am only able to tell if somebody entered the country legally,” he added.

READ ALSO: Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kingsley Kanu, had claimed that his brother was in Kenya when he was stopped at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 26.

He said Kanu was handed over to Nigeria the following day.

Muteshi, in an interview with Kenya Nation, denied the IPOB leader’s brother’s claims, arguing that it was not possible to tell whether Kanu entered Kenyan territory.

The IPOB leader was rearrested on Sunday through the joint efforts of the Nigerian intelligence and security services.

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja on 28th March 2019, revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for the hearing.