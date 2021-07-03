fbpx
Biafra: Kenya Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLEGALPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Biafra: Kenya Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

July 3, 20210123
Biafra: Kenya Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Kenya government has denied being involved in the arrest and extradition of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

According to Kenya news report, Kenya Director-General of Immigration Services, Alexander Muteshi, said he could not confirm if Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

Muteshi said he can only confirm an arrest and extradition if the person entered the country legally.

“I can’t know that,” Nation quoted Muteshi to have said.

“I am not in the picture of his presence in the country. I am only able to tell if somebody entered the country legally,” he added.

READ ALSO: Biafra: Security Trailed Nnamdi Kanu for Two Years, Says Minister

Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kingsley Kanu, had claimed that his brother was in Kenya when he was stopped at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on June 26.

He said Kanu was handed over to Nigeria the following day.

Muteshi, in an interview with Kenya Nation, denied the IPOB leader’s brother’s claims, arguing that it was not possible to tell whether Kanu entered Kenyan territory.

The IPOB leader was rearrested on Sunday through the joint efforts of the Nigerian intelligence and security services.

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja on 28th March 2019, revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for the hearing.

About Author

Biafra: Kenya Denies Involvement In Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
February 18, 20200155

Open Schooling Program: FG Shortlists 6 Schools for Trial

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has selected six northern states for the pilot phase of its Open Schooling Programme (OSP). OSP which was launched in early 2019 is a
Read More
April 3, 20150150

Senatorial Election: Orji Kalu Is Not A Happy Man, Calls For Cancellation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has lost the senatorial election after finishing a distant third in the March came a distant third 28 National Ass
Read More
November 30, 20160104

Senate Probes FIRS, NPA, Others For Alleged Fraud

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate yesterday  resolved to probe alleged misuse, under remittance and other fraudulent practices in the collection and accounting of internally gener
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.