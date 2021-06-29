fbpx
Biafra: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Has Been Arrested

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Biafra: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Has Been Arrested

June 29, 2021091
Biafra: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Has Been Arrested

The Leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been detained.

This was disclosed to journalists by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday.

Malami said that IPOB’s leader was taken extradited to Nigeria on Sunday by the Nigerian Government to face a litany of charges.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Berate NSITF Over Alleged Fraud Of N84bn

Listing the charges, the minister said that the government arrested Nnamdi Kanu on charges bordering on treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, terorism, and overseeing and unlawful society, according to the Vanguard.

About Author

Biafra: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Has Been Arrested
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 13, 2013094

NIMET Aims At N20b Revenue From Weather Forecast Service

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Dr. Anthony Anuoforom, has said that the Numeric Weather Prediction (NWP) designed by the Dir
Read More
October 6, 2014099

NCS Zone C Makes 98 Seizures, 26 Arrests Worth N322 million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Zone C has said it has made no fewer than 98 seizures and 26 arrests. The seizures and arrests which were made in Septe
Read More
November 13, 20140100

FG Inaugurates Base Transceiver Station To Connect 111 Communities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Communication Technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson has inaugurated one of the several Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) deployed across the south-w
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.