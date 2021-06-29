Biafra: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Has Been Arrested

June 29, 2021 91

The Leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been detained.

This was disclosed to journalists by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday.

Malami said that IPOB’s leader was taken extradited to Nigeria on Sunday by the Nigerian Government to face a litany of charges.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

READ ALSO: Lawmakers Berate NSITF Over Alleged Fraud Of N84bn

Listing the charges, the minister said that the government arrested Nnamdi Kanu on charges bordering on treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, terorism, and overseeing and unlawful society, according to the Vanguard.