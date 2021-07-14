fbpx
Biafra: Imo Police Parade Suspected ESN Members

July 14, 20210126
The Imo State Police Command has paraded suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked to Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP).

Micheal Abattam, the Police spokesperson for Imo State, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday said they belonged to a drug-peddling department for IBOP.

He said, “Arising from the ceaseless raids on IPOB/ ESN Camps all over the state and its environs and the successful neutralisation of the terror principals by the Imo State Police Command.

READ ALSO: Transportation Of Shipping Containers On Rail To Commence In December — NRC

“The remnants of the drug suppliers/distribution syndicate were on 7/8/2021 at about 1130 hours smashed by the ever active tactical teams operators of Imo State Police Command, following a diligent technical intelligence gathering that led to the arrested of one Obinna Ohaji ” M ” age 28 years, who disguised as a driver in search of passengers in a Nissan Caravan bus with the inscription “ENDLESS GOD” and registration number ABUJA, KUJ 88 XC and in the company of one Samuel Egwi ” M” age 36 years along Warehouse bus stop Owerri, Imo State.

“On searching the bus, a large quantity of white substance suspected to be cocaine neatly concealed in the bus was recovered. On interrogation, the bus driver stated, that the white substance suspected to be cocaine was given to him to deliver to a lady name unknown at Elele in Rivers State.

He then voluntarily led the command’s tactical teams to the border between Imo State and Rivers State where the receiver, one Princess Samuel ” F” age 17 years was arrested. She confessed to being the one who supplies the Rivers State axis of the terror group.

“And led the tactical teams to the house of the drug Baron at Umuaka in Njaba local government area of Imo State, where one Nnamuka Uchenna ” M” age 32 years was arrested. On searching his premises more quantities of the white substance suspected to be cocaine and the scale for measuring the quantity to be sold were recovered to the station.

Also arrested in his residence are Chinedu Ukaegbulam ” M” age 20 years and Augustine Ete ” M ” age 39 years, in charge of a Nissan Caravan bus with the inscription ” ENDLESS GOD ” with registration number IMO, EBM 297 XA.

“They are believed to be the ones who distribute the drugs to the various terror Camps in the state. Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing to trace the source of the hard drugs into the state and also to arrest other members of the syndicate in hiding.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, commended officers and men of the Command for their proactiveness in the fight against terror. And thanked Imolites for their support and assured them of the command’s commitment in ensuring a crime Imo State.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

