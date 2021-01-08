Bhutan Records First COVID-19 Related Death

January 8, 2021 29

Bhutan on Friday recorded its first COVID-19 related death, 10 months after the country sought to isolate itself from the global pandemic.

The health ministry announced that the 34-year-old man, who had chronic liver disease, died in a hospital in the capital Thimpu after testing positive for the coronavirus on December 23.

Bhutan wedged between India and China banned virtually all scheduled flights since March and the government said there have been no foreign tourists in the kingdom for several months.

Authorities imposed a tough lockdown in December after a woman who had been abroad developed COVID-19 symptoms. The woman and her contacts had travelled across the country of 750,000 people.