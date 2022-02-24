fbpx

BetKing Celebrates 4th Anniversary In Nigeria

February 24, 20220234
BetKing

Leading sports and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has marked four years of revolutionizing the digital sports entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The anniversary celebration was commemorated on the 22nd of February, 2022 with the brand’s executives and its key stakeholders in attendance.

The event provided an opportunity for the company to restate its commitments and goals through the past four years, to shape the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by providing trusted and quality services to customers.

As part of its 4th-year anniversary celebration, the company launched a campaign under the theme of “4 Years on the Throne”, which entailed several activities designed to reward its community of Kings and Kingmakers (customers & agents).

Within its four years of operations in Nigeria, BetKing has been at the forefront of betting in the market and boasts of a presence in all 36 states of the country, creating over 50,000 jobs through its agency network.

“The Group entered the African market in 2018 and has now grown to be a significant player in the region with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 4 years of crowning Kings, building Kingmakers, and creating life-changing moments of excitement. We are proud to celebrate this monumental milestone and we also use this opportunity to thank our team, partners, agents, customers, and all stakeholders who have supported our vision of creating an efficient system that enables the quests of our Kings and Kingmakers.”, said Toyin Pinheiro SAN, Chairman, BetKing Nigeria.

Over the past four years of its foray into the country, BetKing has made significant contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Nigeria and has impacted positively on its people and communities. Some of the key initiatives recorded by the company include:

  • Sponsorship of the KidsPort Initiative – an after-school football program that recognizes young people in Orphanages with football talent who are given the platform and training to develop the talent and transform their lives. As part of the build-up to the Anniversary ceremony, a novelty match was hosted between BetKing staff & senior team of the KidsPort initiative on Saturday, February 19th
  • Empowered 200 market women in rebuilding their shops; in collaboration with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund
  • Supported the Asisat Oshoala Foundation to develop young women in sports & education
  • Supported job creation and entrepreneurship promotion in the creative sector through support of the Aba Fashion Week

Commenting on the milestone, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers, said, “Beyond betting, BetKing is dedicated to positively impacting communities where it operates, and these efforts so far reflect our ongoing commitment to revolutionising sports betting as we know it whilst creating impact across communities.

“We keep looking for more ways to use sports as a tool to develop communities and empower people, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish in the coming years.”

As part of the initiatives to mark the Anniversary, the company planted 4 trees at its headquarters site in Lagos, “These 4 trees signify 4 years of stellar operations in Nigeria and we hope that as we nurture the trees and they grow, so our brand grows with the environment feeling the effect.

“The planting of the trees symbolizes our commitment to a better environment, growth, and enabling the entrepreneurship spirit within communities.

“With this, we are collectively ensuring a cleaner, greener, healthier and safer environment for present and future generations,” added Ukanwoke.

These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria
BetKing Celebrates 4th Anniversary In Nigeria
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

