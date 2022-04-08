Bet9ja Confirms Hackers’ Attack On Website, Promises To Be Back

April 8, 2022 211

Popular sports betting platform, Bet9ja has confirmed hackers’ attacks on its website, which shut out users and left customers apprehensive about their investments.

BizWatch Nigeria learnt that since Wednesday, April 6, 2022, many Bet9ja customers have been complaining of their inability to access their accounts on the gaming website.

In a statement confirming the development, Bet9ja said it is working on getting its website back, adding that its loyal customers will be rewarded.

The statement read: “The Bet9ja betting platform, just like so many market-leading global organisations, has recently become a victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which is restricting our customers from having access to the platform.

“We are working tirelessly with our IT Team, independent forensics, and cybercrime experts to resolve this.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts will not be compromised and all your funds are safe.

“We apologize for this situation and once back online, we will reward our loyal customers with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions.

“More information to follow. Any information not shared by Bet9ja should not be regarded as credible.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding at this difficult time.

“We will be back stronger, continuing to provide you with the best-in-class betting experience, as soon as is technically possible.”