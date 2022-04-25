Best Social Media Platforms For Start-Up Business

April 25, 2022 71

Are you looking for the best social media platforms for business so you can work on your social strategy and see a larger ROI?

Social media can be one of your company’s most profitable marketing channels. It’s an excellent way to build brand awareness, connect with existing customers, and generate new leads to fill your funnel.

There are many reasons you’d want to use social media for business. Here are a few of the top advantages: Build brand awareness, connect with customers, boost your SEO and drive More Revenue.

Facebook

Facebook has over 1 billion active users every day. So it’s no surprise that it’s become one of the best ways to find your target audience, build an email list, and get new customers.

It’s also a great place to interact with your clients once you’ve caught their attention. Many companies create private groups on the platform where paying customers can join, interact, pose questions, and have a personalized experience with the brand.

And while Facebook’s user base has slowed down over the years, there’s no question that it will remain one of the best social media platforms for your small business in 2020.

Instagram

Instagram is an “overnight success” story. Within two months of Instagram’s launch in 2010, it had over a million users. That number has grown to over 1 billion users each day, making it one of the top social media platforms for business.

Instagram started out as a platform for sharing photos and still keeps that as its core use. However, it has expanded to videos called “stories.” Thus, Instagram has become an excellent way for brands to literally show (rather than tell) their products, values, and voice.

Instagram is great if your audience is younger and typically shopping from mobile. Plus, Instagram created a “Checkout” feature which means it’s fully set up for eCommerce. Now, clients can look at product images and purchase what they like directly from their Instagram accounts.

Twitter

Twitter had a brilliant marketing strategy with its character limit: give everyone a voice but limit the “noise.” Businesses, journalists, celebrities, and, for better or worse, even Presidents use Twitter to share stories, news articles, or humorous anecdotes every day.

When using Twitter for business, you can definitely find ways to monetize the platform. Part of doing that is standing out from your competition, consistently engaging with your audience, and adding valuable content to all of your posts.

Depending on your commitment to social media marketing, Twitter can be a powerful tool for building brand awareness and connecting directly with other customers (not to mention other influencers). Keep in mind that Twitter needs its own marketing strategy, and you’ll need to plan for multiple tweets per day.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn was one of the first modern social media sites to really take hold and stick around. It’s become a networking tool exclusively for professionals and has revolutionized how we seek, find, and get hired for jobs. It’s also a pretty good resource for sharing content.

However, one thing to keep in mind about LinkedIn is that you’re more likely to find business partners than new customers (unless your market includes B2B). you’ll likely use them less often, but you should really have them in your closet. While you can (and should) show off your brand with a LinkedIn business page, its core function is tailored to individual users and expanding your professional network.

Reddit

Reddit is an interesting breed when it comes to social media platforms. It’s more about genuine sharing and learning than connecting and engaging. The reason is fairly straightforward: most Reddit groups have strict rules about what you may or may not post for commercial purposes.

Reddit is a great social media platform for your business if you primarily use it for personal purposes. Because users can go through your posting history, they’ll likely investigate whether or not you are genuinely contributing to a community or if you are just there to attract visitors to your website.

Reddit is highly effective at an often overlooked aspect of eCommerce: market research. Use Reddit to ask questions and get feedback on different parts of your business (ad campaigns, web design, new products, and more). Many companies pay loads of money to gather information from their audience without realizing that Reddit allows them to do that for free.