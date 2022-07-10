Best 2023 Scholarships For Women

Scholarship has to be one of the best things that we have, it allows us to pursue our dreams. Scholarship solves the problem of financial constraints or restrictions, with a scholarship you can get the best knowledge without any worry about finances.

Remember these sayings; ‘To Train a Woman is to Train a Nation’ and ‘Train a girl child and you train a nation?’ Well, they are very much true. There is a lot of benefits of training a girl-child or training a woman. Organizations like WimBiz celebrate and train women in business.

If you are a woman then this is for you, here are scholarships that you should apply for now:

Imperial College Business School UK 2022 Inspiring Women Executive MBA Scholarships

Imperial College London is a world top ten universities with an international reputation for excellence in teaching and research. The successful applicants for Inspiring Women Executive MBA Scholarships 2022 will receive an award of £25,000.

Requirements for Imperial College Business School Masters Scholarship Qualification

The scholarship is open to female applicants only.

The applicants for Inspiring Women Executive MBA Scholarships 2022 should demonstrate outstanding academic achievement.

The candidates will be assessed based on the information provided in their application for the MBA program, work experience, and academic background.

The applicants will also be judged based on their performance in the admission process.

The candidates applying for Inspiring Women Executive MBA Scholarships 2022 must demonstrate their determination to act as role models to other women.

The applicants who receive an offer for an Executive MBA will automatically be considered for the scholarship.

The deadline for this application is October 22, 2022.

How to apply, qualify

Interested and qualified persons should go to Imperial College London’s website through this link imperialuk.elluciancrmrecruit.com.

Candidates who submit their application for the Executive MBA and receive an offer for the programme will be eligible to apply for this scholarship. A video assessment is required for this scholarship.

WIA 2022 JAMII Femmes Initiative for African Women Entrepreneurs

Women in Africa Initiative is a social impact company whose mission is to support African women entrepreneurs and leaders in their journey to impact the continent’s economy. In 2022, Women In Africa and The Coca-Cola Foundation join forces to support 20,000 African women entrepreneurs over the next three years through the “JAMII Femmes” initiative.

The JAMII Femmes initiative aims to increase the impact of African women entrepreneurs on the African economy and support the creation of innovative solutions for sustainable development that will contribute to positive change in Africa by improving the quality of life of tens of thousands of people.

The first phase is a 4-month digital training phase, conducted by WIA’s partner, Honoris United Universities, Africa’s first and largest network of private higher education institutions, which will enable them to develop skills in behavioural intelligence, critical thinking, creativity and design thinking, communication, collaboration and entrepreneurship.

In the second phase, selected beneficiaries will have access to grants.

Selected beneficiaries in the third phase will be able to participate in an accelerator programme, after which a special prize of USD 10,000 will be awarded per country.

Interested applicants should visit WIA’s website through this link.

CyberGirls 2022 Fellowship Program for Young Female Africans

CyberGirls is a 1-year fellowship that equips girls with globally sought-after cybersecurity skills, helping them to seize work opportunities within Africa and across the world. The CyberGirls Fellowship Program is absolutely free, at zero cost to the beneficiaries.

Requirements for CyberGirls Fellowship Program Qualification

Open to girls and women aged 18 – 28 years old;

Interested in starting a career in cybersecurity;

Willing to commit 7 months to the fellowship;

Undergraduates and graduates;

This training is only available to participants in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia and Egypt.

How to apply

Interested ladies should follow this link to get more information or to apply.

Saïd Business School Diploma Scholarships 2022/2023 for Women – University of Oxford, UK

One scholarship is worth £10,000 towards the course fees is available for an exceptional female candidate in each of the institution’s Diploma programmes. This scholarship aims to support female candidates of merit and encourage an increase in women considering senior leadership roles.

The value is £10,000 per scholarship and there is one scholarship available in each diploma intake.

Eligibility criteria: This scholarship is open to female candidates.

Selection criteria

Academic achievement (assessed through CV, transcripts, and the scholarship statement).

Professional achievement; in particular, evidence of leadership or leadership potential (assessed through CV and the scholarship statement).

A desire to inspire/act as a role model (assessed through the scholarship statement).

A readiness and enthusiasm to become a committed ambassador for the School, representing the School’s values, both whilst on the programme and beyond (assessed through scholarship statement).

How to apply

Candidates must submit a complete Diploma application and upload a supporting statement (maximum of 500 words) in the ‘Funding’ section of the programme application form, addressing how they meet the scholarship selection criteria. Click on this link to visit the website

The deadline for this application is 26 September 2022.

Candidates’ suitability for these scholarships will be assessed via both the scholarship statement and the diploma application form.