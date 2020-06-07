Berger Paints Unveils New Product ‘Berger Swift Painting’

A leading paint manufacturing company in Nigeria says it has unveiled a premium painting solution ‘Berger Swift Painting’ (BSP) to tackle incidences of prolonged painting and dusty environment.

Mr Anjan Sircar, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (BPN), Managing Director, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that the product was introduced to tackle incidence of imperfect painting inherent in the country.

Sircar said BSP was introduced to deliver quicker, neater and smoother painting in the most efficient and effective way with the use of mechanised and advanced tools.

He said the new service was borne out of the company’s ingenuity and constant quest for innovative products and services.

Sircar noted that the company had always been on the forefront of trail brazing in products and service delivery.

“ Berger Swift Painting is a new concept in the Nigerian Painting Industry.

“The concept is expected to revolutionise the Industry in Nigeria. Berger Paints Nigeria Plc is the first paint company to offer this novel service in Nigeria.

The new service will completely change the process of painting in the country.

“It will ultimately make project execution quicker, neater and smoother.

“You don’t have to worry about paint spillage or dusts on the furniture, there is on-site support to help move and cover your furniture to ensure your space remain neat.

“Berger Swift Painters are well trained, well kitted and safety conscious.

“They follow all hygiene protocols to ensure safety of lives and properties.

“This is more apt at this period of Covid- 19 Pandemic.

“The painters will properly sanitise their hands and use appropriate nose masks.

“Apart from havoc posed by fake products in the Nigerian Paint Industry, prolonged duration of painting, dusty environment while painting and poor finishing are other challenges faced by customers.

“The introduction of Berger Swift Painting Service will solve all these militating challenges by delivering quicker, neater and smoother painting.

“The new service from BPN’s stable is expected to bring Nigeria at par with the Western World in the area of quality service delivery,” he said.

He said the company which commenced operation in Nigeria on the 9th January 1959 has grown to be a leader in the voating and allied Industry in Nigeria.

According to him, it has over the years built a reputation as the first in setting standards in the paint industry in Nigeria.

“It has pioneered a wide range of specialty products that are much sought after in this dynamic and ever-changing market,” he said

Source: NAN