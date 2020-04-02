Benue State Set to Fumigate Markets to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

The Government of Benue State in North Central Nigeria is set to fumigate all markets against the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

The planned fumigation of general markets is part of the strategies adopted by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom announced this while carrying out an assessment tour of open markets in Makurdi metropolis.

He explained that the tour was to enforce compliance with the directive of the government to shut down all markets in the state.

Governor Ortom used the occasion to sensitize the traders about the dangers of the COVID-19 and urged them not to take things for granted.

He emphasized the need for regular washing of hands, constant use of sanitizers and observation of other protocols as recommended by the World Health Organization, WHO.

He said the sensitization exercise was in the best interest of the traders and Benue public.

Market Closure

Governor Ortom directed the traders to close down the four major markets in Makurdi and stay at home for two weeks as instructed by the government.

The governor directed the state Commissioner of Police to arrest all those who contravene the government’s directive.

