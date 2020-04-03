Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, Deputy Go For Coronavirus Test

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Benson Abounu, have voluntarily had their samples taken for Coronavirus test.

Also taken for the COVID-19 test were samples of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. David Olofu.

Speaking on his decision to willingly go for the test, Governor Ortom said: “it is the right thing to do by everyone, not only when they notice symptoms of the disease.”

Governor Ortom encouraged other Benue people to also present themselves for the COVID-19 test, as doing so would help to contain the spread of the disease.

He promised to make the result of his test public, saying ”there is no shame in knowing one’s Coronavirus status.”

The Governor urged the people to cooperate with the COVID-19 Action Committee at the state and local government levels while observing the preventive measures against the pandemic.

Source: VON