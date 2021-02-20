Benin Republic, Nigeria Marriage: A Recurring Theme, What To Know

February 20, 2021 29

Social media is flush with stories floating across the sphere of a possible marriage of Nigeria and Benin Republic as the latter becomes the 37th state of the former.

The vastly-spreading story originated from a news article by Daily Trust headlined “Nigeria: Benin Republic Ready to Be Nigeria’s ’37th State’ – Minister”.

In the story, it was stated that the President of Benin Republic Patrice Talon “expressed readiness for his country to be part of Nigeria”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Risks Losing 40% Revenue To Low Oil, Gas Demand – Report

Findings

Pointing out the frequency of such stories, the Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi, posted, on his Twitter handle replication of such stories in 2011, 2015, and 2021.

He captioned the photos: “2011, 2015, 2021. Looks like national policy now”.

There have been no comments from the minister’s quarters on the claim of issuing the statement.

The only thing close to a merge is a bilateral trade agreement meeting held in Abuja.

Also discussed was a navigable way around the the issue of smuggling, and to create a sustainable economic relationship between both countries.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and diplomatic delegates from Benin Republic.

Here’s the thread: