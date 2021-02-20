fbpx
Benin Republic, Nigeria Marriage: A Recurring Theme, What To Know

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]LIFESTYLENEWSNEWSLETTER

Benin Republic, Nigeria Marriage: A Recurring Theme, What To Know

February 20, 2021029
Benin Republic, Nigeria Marriage: A Recurring Theme, What To Know

Social media is flush with stories floating across the sphere of a possible marriage of Nigeria and Benin Republic as the latter becomes the 37th state of the former.

The vastly-spreading story originated from a news article by Daily Trust headlined “Nigeria: Benin Republic Ready to Be Nigeria’s ’37th State’ – Minister”.

In the story, it was stated that the President of Benin Republic Patrice Talon “expressed readiness for his country to be part of Nigeria”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Risks Losing 40% Revenue To Low Oil, Gas Demand – Report

Findings

Pointing out the frequency of such stories, the Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the president, Tolu Ogunlesi, posted, on his Twitter handle replication of such stories in 2011, 2015, and 2021.

He captioned the photos: “2011, 2015, 2021. Looks like national policy now”.

There have been no comments from the minister’s quarters on the claim of issuing the statement.

The only thing close to a merge is a bilateral trade agreement meeting held in Abuja.

Also discussed was a navigable way around the the issue of smuggling, and to create a sustainable economic relationship between both countries.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and diplomatic delegates from Benin Republic.

Here’s the thread:

Related tags :

About Author

Benin Republic, Nigeria Marriage: A Recurring Theme, What To Know
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bitcoin BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 26, 2017064

Cryptocurrency Stocks Holds Gains Amid Bitcoin Pullback

Stocks that surged in recent weeks because of the cryptocurrency frenzy have managed to hold onto most of their gains despite the recent retreat in the price of bitcoin and scepticism from market part
Read More
Nigeria's transportation infrastructure COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
May 8, 2019076

Nigeria Requires $45 billion to Address Transportation Infrastructure Challenges – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said the federal government requires $45 billion to fix the country’s transportation infrastructure, adding that rail infrastructure is a capita
Read More
April 9, 2014046

World Bank Approves $140m For Community Development In Nigeria

The World Bank has approved $140 million additional support for community development in Nigeria. A total of 26 states are to benefit from the second phase of the project which would focus on the most
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon