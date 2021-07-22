Benin Republic Authorities Fail To Bring Sunday Igboho To Court

July 22, 2021 151

Efforts to extradite Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, suffered a setback on Wednesday following the failure of the Benin Republic authorities to bring him before a court sitting in Cotonou.

The embattled agitator is being detained by Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou following his arrest alongside his wife at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Republic of Benin, after boarding a plane scheduled to depart for Germany on Monday night.

READ ALSO: Two Abducted Bethel Baptist School Students Rescued By Police

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), declared Sunday Igboho wanted earlier in July after its operatives stormed his Ibadan residence at night, on July 1, 2021. The raid resulted in a gunfight which cost two lives and led to the arrest of 12 people. Those arrested were taken to Abuja and have been arraigned in court.

On Wednesday some of his supporters in Cotonou were seen around the court premises awaiting the commencement of the trial.

No clear reason has been given for the delay. Ropo Adeyemo the wife of Sunday Igboho is a German national, she was arrested with her husband.

Before his arrest, Sunday Igboho had filed for political asylum with Germany.

Yomi Alliyu, his lawyer, had said the Extradition Treaty of 1984 between Togo, Nigeria, Ghana and Republic of Benin does not include political fugitives.