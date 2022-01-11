fbpx

Benin Great GSM Village Festival Sponsored By Glo

January 11, 2022082
Glo

The yearly festival of the Benin Great GSM Village for the second year has been funded by Globacom. The sponsorship is in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the company and the Benin Great GSM Village association that spans five years.

The Great GSM Village is the only known and registered association in Benin City, the Edo State capital, housing Information Communication Technology (ICT) professionals empowered to train technicians to repair GSM products and sell the devices.

The carnival noted Globacom had always supported small and medium-scale businesses in Nigeria since they are the backbone of viable economies.

The Globacom representative expressed appreciation to the executives and members of the association for availing Globacom the chance to collaborate with them and appealed to them to ensure that the facilities provided by the company were well utilised.

“Our network has always empowered Nigerian youths to achieve their dreams and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development,” he said and assured the GSM Village of the company’s continual collaboration to enhance the association’s growth, which provides jobs for thousands of Edo youths.

At a soccer tournament, the Globacom representative presented awards to the best-performing team, one of the festival’s highlights. He charged the teams to continue to do their best in their passion, which could be one way of further putting the state on the world map.

Chairman, GSM Village, Mr. Aminu Abraham, praised Globacom for supporting the association and praying for more company achievements in the coming year.

Epson And Usain Bolt Ink partnership To Promote Cartridge-Free Printing

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

