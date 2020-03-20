Ben Murray-Bruce’s Wife Dies of Cancer

Announcing the death of his wife Friday on his Facebook page, Murray-Bruce said she died of cancer.

The couple were married for 41 years and the marriage was blessed with children.

Sen. Murray-Bruce, who said he and the children were devastated by her death, noted that cancer was real.

Announcing the sad news, he said:

“I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

“Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met.

“Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. ‪I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours”