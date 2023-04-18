Beauty Tukura Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Disqualification From BBN In The First Episode Of Her New Reality TV Show, ‘My Beautyful Life’

As Beauty Tukura, the former BBN housemate, prepared for the premiere of her much-anticipated reality TV show, “My Beautyful Life,” she couldn’t shake off the feelings of disappointment and regret that had haunted her since her disqualification from the reality show.

The premiere episode follows Beauty Tukura and her best friend JMK, another ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, who pays her a visit at her house. They talk about Beauty’s disqualification from the reality show where Beauty opens up about how disappointed she felt in herself after being disqualified and how much it shook her to the core.

“I was living in denial,” she admits. “I was trying to understand what had happened. I left who I was at the door. And that’s the mistake I made. I should have brought that person with me into the house.”

Emotions overwhelm Beauty as she breaks down, crying uncontrollably. She admits that even after almost a year, she still finds herself holding back tears. She shares that she didn’t speak about her experience initially, but instead focused on making peace with herself and forgiving herself. She reveals that she had to go through a process of personal development to come to terms with the aftermath of her disqualification.

Beauty reflects on the challenges of navigating fame and public perception after being on a reality show. She wonders if people understand that there’s a person behind the brand and that she had to work on herself before she could rebuild her brand. She further reveals that upon leaving the Big Brother house, she had to endure harsh criticism and hurtful name-calling, which shook her sense of self and made her question her identity.

The premiere of “My Beautyful Life” aired on the 17th of April on Africa Magic Showcase at 9 PM and is slated to run for 13 weeks. Viewers can catch new episodes every Monday at 9 PM on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch.151), with reruns airing on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch.153 and GOtv ch.6) every Wednesday at 9:30 PM.