BEAT 99.9 FM Marks 14TH Anniversary With Rooftop Brunch! Industry Faves Celebrate Alongside Fans And Friends Of The Station

As tradition, the 9th of September was “totally lit” for teeming listeners, friends and fans of The Beat 99.9FM who turned out once again to celebrate the anniversary of the radio station fondly referred to as the Heartbeat of Lagos!

This years’ celebration – summed up at annual The BEAT BRUNCH – however marks 14 years of a journey which began in the vibrant heart of S.W Ikoyi, Lagos; and now spans as far as London, UK!

The Beat FM has for 14 years been at the forefront of music, arts, entertainment, pop culture, politics and its intersecting parts.

The much-loved radio station has undeniably contributed largely to the foundation of the Afrobeats to the world movement.

The hit music station on Saturday 9th September, 2023, played host to a crowd of party revelers and fun-seekers at the Turaka rooftop of the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, in what has been described as a music and laughter soaked celebration – twice the vibe and glam of the previous edition and double the fun!

Renowned international afrobeats DJ, Crowd Kontroller was on hand, reeling out the hottest mixes much to the delight of the crowd, alongside blazing hot in-house Dj Chocolate Thunder, and the prolific Dj Dayzie on the ones and twos.

Guests were also treated to impressive impromptu performances into the night, which included an amazing flame-thrower!

It was a party with plenty to eat and drink with plenty of Bellaire for the champagne lovers and Castle Lite for the beer lovers. Even Jägermeister had a bar for those who like their shots.

Fans had also spotted their favourite Beat FM OAPs in the dancing crowd and took pictures and autographs with their favourite entertainment personalities. The Beat FM On-Air Crew represented fully as well, with the famous squad; Osi, Biola, Nicole, Mayowa, Taymi-B, Aio James, Bibi Raii, Victor Njoku, and Tosan Wilts live at the party.

Stars who graced the occasion include Falz, Magixx, Obi Asika, Boy Spyce, Hyzah, Vector, Skales, Seun Kuti, B-red, Jay On-air and many others.

On the sidelines of the event, Programmes Director at the Beat 99.9FM, Osikhena “Osi” Dirisu, while speaking with the press, excitedly said “being 14 years and still doing it, speaks largely of our tenacity and also means we’re doing a lot of things right!“

In all, the anniversary celebration party of Lagos’ leading urban radio station is best described as an unforgettable blend of music, drinks, laughter and camaraderie; another one for the books!