Bears Take Over Stock Market, As Investors Count Losses

April 14, 2021

Trading activities ended on Tuesday in a loss, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI dropping by 0.29 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.20 trillion, a decline from N20.26 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,601.83, a decline from 38,712.55.

The volume of shares rose from 194.02 million to 208.81 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,013 against 4,290.

Share values appreciated to N2.91 billion against N1.36 billion.

Top Gainers

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.75 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N2.18 kobo, up 7.39 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.80 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

STANBIC: Closed at N46, up 5.75 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

Top Losers

GUINNESS: Closed at N24.10 kobo, down 9.91 percent

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.65 kobo, down 9.72 percent.

NCR: Closed at N2.52 kobo, down 9.68 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2, down 9.09 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.60, down 7.69 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 38.5 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GUARANTY with a share volume of 32.83 million.

FBNH follows with 16.86 million shares.

Others are UACN with shares of 14.45 million.