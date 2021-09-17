fbpx

Bears Return To Stock Exchange, As Equity Cap Loses N30bn

September 17, 20210138
The bears bore down on trading at the stock exchange, ending the two-day bullish sentiments, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.15 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.273 trillion, against the N20.303 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,911.31 from 39,968.34.

The volume of shares closed at 130.20 million from the 141.40 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 2,962 against 3,079.

Share values crashed to N1.42 billion against N2.97 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.50 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.52 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

Top Losers

ETERNA: Closed at N6.52 kobo, down 9.44 percent

SCOA: Closed at N1.06 kobo, down 9.40 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N4.80 kobo, down 4 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.91 kobo, down 3.93 percent.

UBN: Closed at N4.85 kobo, down 3 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 24.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UNIVINSURE with a share volume of 15.26 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 8.49 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of6.75 million and JAPAULGOLD with 5.98 million shares.

